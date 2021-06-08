QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.96 Million

Analysts expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to post $142.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.13 million to $143.80 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $116.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $570.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $569.42 million to $571.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $612.29 million, with estimates ranging from $590.39 million to $634.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,485. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 0.91. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $141,946.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,979.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $37,952.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,602 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,488.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,924 shares of company stock worth $3,655,808 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,263,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,091,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 68,608 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 33,380 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

