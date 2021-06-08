Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $251,042.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,046.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $89,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,176.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $568,395. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Radian Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Radian Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Radian Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 921,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Radian Group will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

