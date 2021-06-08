Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,519 First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 23,519 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in First Busey in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BUSE opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. Research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

