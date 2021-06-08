Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tlwm increased its holdings in Republic Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.1% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 320,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,865,000 after acquiring an additional 93,794 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $108.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.