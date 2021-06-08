Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,488 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 107.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of MarineMax worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 13,690.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarineMax alerts:

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,195,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $1,754,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 118,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,329,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,722 shares of company stock worth $6,413,978. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

HZO opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.81. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.