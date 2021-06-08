Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 2,128 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $8,544,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,937,000 after acquiring an additional 251,672 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 158,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.18. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $23.57.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

