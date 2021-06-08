Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $551,000 Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 28.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,604,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,307,000 after buying an additional 352,202 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,071,000 after buying an additional 126,409 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 543,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,346,000 after buying an additional 52,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $98,719.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $294,969. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.