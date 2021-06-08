Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAIFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

RAIFY remained flat at $$6.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. 236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846. Raiffeisen Bank International has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

