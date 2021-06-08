Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAIFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.
RAIFY remained flat at $$6.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. 236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846. Raiffeisen Bank International has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68.
About Raiffeisen Bank International
Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.
Read More: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.