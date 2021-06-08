Raven Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,119.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $7.77 million and approximately $1,119.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00065117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.93 or 0.00244100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.05 or 0.00226584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.95 or 0.01242309 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,380.22 or 0.99455935 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,437,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

