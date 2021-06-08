Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 199.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,045 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $31,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 18,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 298,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after buying an additional 13,624 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,153,778 in the last three months. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James stock opened at $130.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.26. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $64.98 and a fifty-two week high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

