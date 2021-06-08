Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after buying an additional 640,255 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX opened at $88.97 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.74. The company has a market cap of $134.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

