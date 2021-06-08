Razor Network (RAZOR) Achieves Market Cap of $8.64 Million

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0985 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Razor Network has a market cap of $8.64 million and $307,025.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Razor Network has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008994 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000445 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009183 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014654 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Razor Network Profile

Razor Network (RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,758,446 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Buying and Selling Razor Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Razor Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Razor Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

