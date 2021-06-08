Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MGE Energy (MGEE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ: MGEE) in the last few weeks:

6/3/2021 – MGE Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

5/27/2021 – MGE Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

5/25/2021 – MGE Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

5/19/2021 – MGE Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

5/18/2021 – MGE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – MGE Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

5/3/2021 – MGE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – MGE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – MGE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – MGE Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

NASDAQ MGEE traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $75.08. 765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,644. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.55. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.70 and a 12 month high of $76.08.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%. Research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 38.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter worth $200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter worth $808,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

