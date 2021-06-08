Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,633 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Redfin were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 37.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,781,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $181,655.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,445.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,007,198. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin stock opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,491.50 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

