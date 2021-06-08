Reef (REEF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $274.21 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market capitalization of $274.21 million and $85.86 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Reef has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Reef Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

