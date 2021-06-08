Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer Sells 1,921 Shares of Stock

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.60. 1,071,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,174. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $47.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,615,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,093,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,584,000 after purchasing an additional 297,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,749,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,044,000 after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,906,000 after purchasing an additional 350,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

