Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Stock Price Down 3%

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)’s stock price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.82 and last traded at $21.84. Approximately 68,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,444,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.97.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

