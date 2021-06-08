Render Token Trading Down 32.7% This Week (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. During the last week, Render Token has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001555 BTC on major exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $80.06 million and $4.33 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00072746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00026834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.63 or 0.00980942 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.37 or 0.09873566 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00051457 BTC.

About Render Token

RNDR is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,555,791 coins and its circulating supply is 156,554,826 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

