Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 481.40 ($6.29). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 474.30 ($6.20), with a volume of 3,140,474 shares traded.

RTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 565 ($7.38) in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 557.17 ($7.28).

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,432.20. The stock has a market cap of £8.82 billion and a PE ratio of 47.43.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.34), for a total transaction of £91,757.15 ($119,881.30).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile (LON:RTO)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

