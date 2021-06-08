REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.

REVG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Shares of REVG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,960. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.84. REV Group has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 2.71.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that REV Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other REV Group news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 16,750 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,062,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

