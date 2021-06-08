REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.93%.

NYSE REVG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,960. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.93. REV Group has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 2.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

In other REV Group news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

