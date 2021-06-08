Reviewing Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) & PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) and PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Albireo Pharma and PDS Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma 0 0 8 0 3.00 PDS Biotechnology 0 0 5 0 3.00

Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.02%. PDS Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $10.22, indicating a potential downside of 9.96%. Given Albireo Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Albireo Pharma is more favorable than PDS Biotechnology.

Risk & Volatility

Albireo Pharma has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDS Biotechnology has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Albireo Pharma and PDS Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma $8.31 million 74.24 -$107.63 million ($6.73) -4.78 PDS Biotechnology N/A N/A -$14.85 million ($0.89) -12.75

PDS Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Albireo Pharma. PDS Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Albireo Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Albireo Pharma and PDS Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma -1,373.96% -76.11% -46.53% PDS Biotechnology N/A -55.90% -49.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Albireo Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of PDS Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Albireo Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of PDS Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases. The company is also developing Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. It has a license agreement with EA Pharma Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer. The company is also developing various product candidates, which are in preclinical trials, including PDS0102 T-cell receptor gamma alternate reading frame protein (TARP) for treating prostate and breast cancers; PDS0103 (MUC-1) for ovarian, colorectal, lung, and breast cancers; and PDS0104, which include Tyrosinase-related protein 2 for the treatment of melanoma. In addition, it is developing PDS0201 for treating tuberculosis; PDS0202, an influenza vaccine candidate; and PDS0203, a vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19. The company has a license and collaboration agreements with National Institutes of Health, Merck Eprova AG, The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and MSD International GmbH. PDS Biotechnology Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

