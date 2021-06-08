Reviewing Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) & Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Columbia Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $63.95 million 4.70 $11.98 million $0.66 24.82 Columbia Financial $326.98 million 5.77 $57.60 million $0.57 30.46

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp. Provident Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.6% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Columbia Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 22.89% N/A N/A Columbia Financial 22.32% 7.52% 0.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Provident Bancorp and Columbia Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Columbia Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Provident Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.89%. Columbia Financial has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 22.24%. Given Provident Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than Columbia Financial.

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats Columbia Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services, including remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 full-service banking offices in twelve of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

