Revolution Populi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.82 Million (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 24.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $36.73 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Revolution Populi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00072886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00026424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.04 or 0.00985939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.00 or 0.09788333 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00050259 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revolution Populi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolution Populi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.