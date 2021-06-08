Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $58.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty traded as high as $57.31 and last traded at $57.19, with a volume of 32471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.28.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $65,642,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,691 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at $61,710,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,804,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,031 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,060,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 95.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

