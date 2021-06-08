RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $675.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $600.00 to $675.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
RH has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup started coverage on RH in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $580.75.
Shares of RH stock opened at $624.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. RH has a fifty-two week low of $226.82 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $638.84.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in RH by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in RH by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,756,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,897,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after buying an additional 588,388 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,224,000 after buying an additional 37,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth $186,193,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
See Also: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.