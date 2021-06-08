RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $675.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $600.00 to $675.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RH has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup started coverage on RH in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $580.75.

Shares of RH stock opened at $624.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. RH has a fifty-two week low of $226.82 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $638.84.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 207.69%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in RH by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in RH by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,756,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,897,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after buying an additional 588,388 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,224,000 after buying an additional 37,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth $186,193,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

