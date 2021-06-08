RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Declares Dividend of €1.00

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) announced a dividend on Monday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of €1.00 ($1.18) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RHIM opened at GBX 4,508 ($58.90) on Tuesday. RHI Magnesita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,364 ($30.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,478.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,740 ($61.93) to GBX 5,380 ($70.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, insider Stefan Borgas purchased 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,675 ($61.08) per share, with a total value of £8,648.75 ($11,299.65).

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.