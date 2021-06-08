Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,236 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,182,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,991,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,712,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after acquiring an additional 75,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,782,000 after purchasing an additional 354,350 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.55. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

