Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.54 Million Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Raven Industries worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,872,000 after purchasing an additional 799,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raven Industries during the fourth quarter worth $13,923,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 595,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,689,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Raven Industries during the fourth quarter worth $9,089,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 93.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 421,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after acquiring an additional 203,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RAVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of RAVN stock opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

