Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.71 Million Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 332,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PBF Energy were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 301,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $9,424,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 158,196 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 940,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 50,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 707,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 275,508 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

PBF stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 3.00. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.