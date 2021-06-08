Rhumbline Advisers Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vicor were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

VICR stock opened at $95.83 on Tuesday. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $63.68 and a twelve month high of $104.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BWS Financial increased their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In related news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.23, for a total transaction of $214,138.34. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $191,014.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,869.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,105 shares of company stock worth $677,001 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

