Rhumbline Advisers Sells 16,376 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,376 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of New Residential Investment worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 299,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 30,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRZ opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.91.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

