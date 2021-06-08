Rigel Finance Hits One Day Volume of $7,475.00 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $49,821.43 and approximately $7,475.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for about $11.87 or 0.00036443 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00063509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.04 or 0.00238840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00222490 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.52 or 0.01216614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,841.98 or 1.00514347 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

