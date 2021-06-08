Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 7,610 ($99.43) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price objective on Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price objective on Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 6,200 ($81.00) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,923.85 ($77.40).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 6,141 ($80.23) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a market capitalization of £99.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,041.46.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 6 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

