River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 193 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 31,009.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,745 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 295.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.21. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

