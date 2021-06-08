River Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,534,000 after buying an additional 941,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,057,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,729,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 969,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,487,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

