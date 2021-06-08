River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 145 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.44.

LMT opened at $391.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $108.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $384.14. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

