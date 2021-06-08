River Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Globe Life by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Globe Life by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,506,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,039.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,000 shares of company stock worth $27,925,690. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

