River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 233 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $157.76 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.36.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.44%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

