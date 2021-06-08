RMG Acquisition Co. II’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 8th (OTCMKTS:RMGBU)

RMG Acquisition Co. II’s (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, June 8th. RMG Acquisition Co. II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS RMGBU opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMGBU. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $3,345,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $5,575,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

