ROAD Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $29,252.00 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One ROAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. ROAD has a total market capitalization of $197,975.28 and $29,252.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ROAD has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00064510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.65 or 0.00253199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.27 or 0.00230321 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.79 or 0.01168478 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,189.64 or 0.99825540 BTC.

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

