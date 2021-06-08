Robert Hinchcliffe Acquires 13,000 Shares of Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.98 per share, with a total value of C$12,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,474,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,185,028.62.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,900.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, with a total value of C$5,050.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 7,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$7,210.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 8,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,760.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 6,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.99 per share, with a total value of C$5,940.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.97 per share, with a total value of C$9,700.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.99 per share, with a total value of C$9,900.00.

Shares of GWM stock opened at C$0.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$173.30 million and a P/E ratio of -11.15. Galway Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$0.51 and a one year high of C$2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.99.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

