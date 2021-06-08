Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 4,129 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $388.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

