Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 7,325 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,428 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $494.66 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.50 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $219.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

