Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 189.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,143 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $219.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $149.85 and a twelve month high of $219.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

