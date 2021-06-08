Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 18,567 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,567 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,486.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,505 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,987,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,417 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,719,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,292,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,278,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,302,000 after buying an additional 878,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $94.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

