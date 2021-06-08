Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,138 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.85. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

