Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Stake Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

NYSE:RCI opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.84 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.3981 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.49%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.