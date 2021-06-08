Romeo Power (RMO) vs. The Competition Financial Comparison

Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) is one of 66 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Romeo Power to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.8% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Romeo Power and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $8.97 million -$7.62 million -18.80 Romeo Power Competitors $4.89 billion -$60.19 million -58.98

Romeo Power’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Romeo Power. Romeo Power is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Romeo Power has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power’s competitors have a beta of 1.89, meaning that their average stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A -34.20% -15.34% Romeo Power Competitors -12.29% 5.51% 1.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Romeo Power and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25 Romeo Power Competitors 577 2315 2735 75 2.40

Romeo Power presently has a consensus price target of $11.68, suggesting a potential upside of 15.02%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential downside of 4.02%. Given Romeo Power’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Romeo Power competitors beat Romeo Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America. The Joint Venture Support segment provides design, research and development, and other engineering related services. It serves commercial and high-performance electric vehicle manufacturers, fleet operators, and automobile and recreational vehicle manufacturers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

