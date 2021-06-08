Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 22,854 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 775,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $21,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 3.1% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 116,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,523 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 6.3% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 45,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOMD opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.73. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

NOMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

